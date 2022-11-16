Trending:
Cheeks scores 21, Robert Morris beats WV Wesleyan 111-56

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 11:07 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks’ 21 points helped Robert Morris defeat West Virginia Wesleyan 111-56 on Wednesday night.

Cheeks added six assists and four steals for the Colonials (2-1). Josh Corbin scored 20 points and added three steals. Chris Ford recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Darius Green led the Bobcats in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Kabe Ellis added 13 points and two steals for West Virginia Wesleyan. Tyler Slone also had three points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

