Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:47 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver’s 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night.

Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

The Jaguars (0-3) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Chris Osten added 15 points and 12 rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, Vincent Brady II had nine points.

Chicago State takes on Valparaiso at home on Wednesday, and IUPUI hosts Franklin on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

