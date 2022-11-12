On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chisholm, Hamm lead Dayton over Morehead State

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 4:40 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27 on Saturday.

Dayton (8-2, 6-1 Pioneer League) trails 7-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) with one game left in the regular season. Dayton will finish against Davidson while St. Thomas plays Butler.

Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the...

READ MORE

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27 on Saturday.

Dayton (8-2, 6-1 Pioneer League) trails 7-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) with one game left in the regular season. Dayton will finish against Davidson while St. Thomas plays Butler.

Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the latter giving the Flyers a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Hamm threw touchdown passes to Cade Beam of 5 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter. Hamm finished with 230 yards total offense.

James Louis had 16 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (2-9, 1-7), who lost their fifth straight.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories