Cisse’s 24 help Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 85-76 victory over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night.

Cisse was 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (2-3). Trey Miller scored 21 points, going 9 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Yoder recorded 16 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line.

Tommie Law finished with 15 points for the Saints (0-1). Our Lady of the Lake also got 11 points and six rebounds from Sacade Kasamba. Daniel Helterhoff also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

