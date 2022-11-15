Trending:
Citadel wins 109-66 over Morris

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:37 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark’s 21 points helped Citadel defeat Morris 109-66 on Tuesday night.

Clark also had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Austin Ash added 20 points while shooting 7 for 18, including 5 for 16 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Jackson Price recorded 15 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

The Hornets were led by AJ Vaught, who posted 24 points, five assists and three steals. Daquan Ramey added 21 points and two steals for Morris. In addition, Marquez Terry had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

