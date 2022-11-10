Trending:
Citadel wins 70-58 over Presbyterian

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night.

Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Crosby James led the Blue Hose (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Barnett added 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night.

Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Crosby James led the Blue Hose (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Barnett added 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had seven points and three blocks.

Citadel plays Tuesday against Morris at home, while Presbyterian visits East Carolina on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

