Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clark scores 26 as Citadel takes down Charleston Southern

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark had 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Austin Ash scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Madison Durr recorded nine points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from...

READ MORE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark had 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Austin Ash scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Madison Durr recorded nine points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib Clinton added 18 points and RJ Johnson had 13 points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories