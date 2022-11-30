Trending:
Clay, Moore lead Missouri State past UIC 66-51

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:32 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Clay and Chance Moore scored 17 points each as Missouri State beat UIC 66-51 on Wednesday night.

Clay added nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Bears (4-3). Moore shot 7 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Jonathan Mogbo added nine points.

Jace Carter led the Flames (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jalen Jackson added 14 points and two steals for UIC. Trevante Anderson had seven points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

