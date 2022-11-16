Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland State beats Canisius 58-57 in overtime

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State (1-3).

Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|23 Fed Gov Sub-Contracting - Department Of...
11|23 Create IT Metrics for Executive...
11|23 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories