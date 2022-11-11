On Air: Business of Government Hour
Click out as Astros GM 6 days after winning World Series

KRISTIE RIEKEN
November 11, 2022 12:58 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract, a highly unusual move that the team announced Friday — just six days after Houston won the World Series.

Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane.

Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and the situation had not been addressed.

He also said that he was given little advance notice of Wednesday’s news conference, where the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

