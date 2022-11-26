On Air: Federal News Network program
Coastal Carolina takes down South Dakota 66-59

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had 17 points in Coastal Carolina’s 66-59 victory against South Dakota on Saturday.

Brown also added three steals for the Chanticleers (3-2). Essam Mostafa scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Henry Abraham was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Coyotes (3-4) were led in scoring by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Mihai Carcoana added...

The Coyotes (3-4) were led in scoring by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Mihai Carcoana added 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota. Paul Bruns also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

