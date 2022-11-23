On Air: What's Working in Washington
Cohen, Saint Francis (PA) down Franciscan (OH) 120-53

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 11:53 pm
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen’s 19 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Franciscan (OH) 120-53 on Wednesday night.

Cohen also added five rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (2-4). Maxwell Land added 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Marlon Hargis was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Barons were led by Travis Lien, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Tristian McDannell added seven points for Franciscan (OH). In addition, Colton Hage had seven points.

The game served as an exhibition for Franciscan, a Division III member.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

