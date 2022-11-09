Trending:
Cohill scores 18, Youngstown St. beats UT-Martin 90-72

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 19 points as Youngstown State beat UT Martin 90-72 on Wednesday night.

Cohill also contributed five assists for the Penguins (2-0). Malek Green scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Garrett Covington recorded 12 points and was 4-of-13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

K.J. Simon finished with 19 points and two steals for the Skyhawks (0-2). UT Martin also got 13 points and four assists from Jordan Sears. Parker Stewart also put up 11 points and two steals.

Youngstown State’s next game is Sunday against Notre Dame on the road. UT Martin hosts Champion Christian on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

