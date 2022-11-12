Trending:
Coleman, Avea help Hawaii open with 72-54 victory over MVSU

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 2:16 am
HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman totaled 22 points, Samuta Avea scored 20 and Hawaii pulled away in the second half to beat Mississippi Valley State 72-54 in the Rainbow Warriors’ season opener on Friday night.

Coleman and Avea both scored 11 in the second half to help Hawaii turn a 30-28 lead at intermission into a rout.

Coleman sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range for Hawaii and Avea made 2 of 4, but the rest of their teammates were 2 for 20. Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Terry Collins topped Mississippi Valley State (0-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Barber scored 13.

Hawaii shot just 39.4% overall and 26.5% from 3-point range (9 of 34) but the Rainbow Warriors got off 17 more shots. The Delta Devils shot 42.9% from the floor, including 41.7% from distance (5 of 12).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

