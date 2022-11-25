Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Coleman’s 20 lead Hawaii past Sacramento State 74-61

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 20 points as Hawaii beat Sacramento State 74-61 on Friday night.

Coleman was 8-of-13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Samuta Avea finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets (3-3) in scoring, finishing...

READ MORE

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 20 points as Hawaii beat Sacramento State 74-61 on Friday night.

Coleman was 8-of-13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Samuta Avea finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Callum McRae added 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State. Hunter Marks also had nine points.

___

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories