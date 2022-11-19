Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Saturday, Nov. 19
EAST
Allegheny 80, Franciscan 56
Alvernia 67, Wilkes 56
American 58, NJIT 53
Bloomfield 76, Dist. of Columbia 69
Brandeis 85, Lasell 66
Bridgewater (Mass.) 89, Johnson & Wales (RI) 84
Bryn Athyn 86, Rutgers-Camden 68
Cabrini 56, Brooklyn College 55
Catholic 73, Gallaudet 47
Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85
Charleston (WV) 82, Concord 77
Chestnut Hill 79, Millersville 74
City College (NY) 75, Mount St. Vincent 63
Clark 83, York College (NY) 74
Clarkson 77, Potsdam 68
Connecticut College 68, Roger Williams 62
Dean 76, Fitchburg St. 64
Delaware Valley 93, Goucher 76
Drew 73, Baruch 58
Eastern 62, Haverford 40
Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65
Frostburg St. 60, WV Wesleyan 59
Geneva 66, Grove City 44
Georgian Court 76, Kutztown 70
Gettysburg 60, E. Mennonite 56
Goldey-Beacom 84, Bloomsburg 75
Guilford 75, Emory 61
Hartford 98, Houghton 32
Hobart 95, Skidmore 67
Howard 63, Buffalo 59
Johns Hopkins 69, Lycoming 63
Juniata 67, Penn State-Erie 65
Kean 72, Rosemont 60
Kings (Pa.) 84, Elizabethtown 79
La Roche 77, Muskingum 58
Lafayette 55, CCSU 50
Le Moyne 63, Pace 59
Lock Haven 82, Wilmington (DC) 74
MIT 97, Mass.-Dartmouth 91
Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53
Merchant Marine 80, Rutgers-Newark 79
NJ City 77, Misericordia 74
NYU 103, Moravian 61
New England 95, Maine Maritime 93, 2OT
New Haven 82, Adelphi 64
Niagara 66, Stetson 62
Penn St.-Harrisburg 75, Bridgewater (Va.) 63
Plattsburgh 88, SUNY-Cobleskill 86, OT
Plymouth St. 75, Wentworth 72
Post (Conn.) 84, American International 58
Queens (NY) 75, Holy Family 61
Ramapo 78, Purchast 67
Rhode Island Coll. 64, Regis College 58
Rowan 80, Wesleyan (Conn.) 55
S. Maine 72, Maine-Presque Isle 70
S. New Hampshire 58, S. Connecticut 57
Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60
Sage 70, SUNY-IT 69
Saint Elizabeth 61, Sarah Lawrence 59, OT
Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 91, Husson 74
Scranton 82, Stevens Tech 61
St. Anselm 78, Bentley 73
St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68
St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter’s 58
St. Lawrence 68, SUNY-Canton 52
Stevenson 91, Marywood 87, 2OT
Suffolk 63, Eastern Nazarene 55
Swarthmore 63, DeSales 60
Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
Tufts 82, Babson 73
Ursinus 90, Widener 86, OT
Virginia-Wise 84, The Apprentice School 60
W. Virginia St. 114, Glenville St. 90
Washington & Jefferson 101, Thiel 94, OT
Waynesburg 76, Bethany (WV) 61
West Liberty 110, Alderson-Broaddus 84
Western Connecticut Wolves 95, Elms 63
Westfield St. 81, New England Coll. 72
Westminster (Pa.) 68, St. Vincent 62
Wheaton 85, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 57
Williams 95, SUNY-Delhi 68
Wilson College 62, McDaniel 48
Worcester St. 87, Gordon 85
Anderson (SC) 81, Belmont Abbey 78
Averett 62, S. Virginia 60
Barton 69, St. Augustines 64
Benedict 102, Bluefield 90
Berry 105, Warren Wilson 63
Carson-Newman 109, Southern Wesleyan 58
Catawba 82, North Greenville 66
Chattanooga 108, Covenant 55
Claflin 109, Morris 59
Converse 85, Allen 62
Eckerd 85, Lynn 73
Elizabeth City St. 65, Chowan 61
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 88, Rollins 82
Fairmont St. 93, Davis & Elkins 81
Flagler 77, Spring Hill 72
Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64
Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53
Kentucky Wesleyan 104, East-West 65
Lander 87, Wingate 76
Lenoir-Rhyne 74, Malone 73
Lincoln Memorial 87, North Georgia 86
Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60
Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83
Mercer 77, Winthrop 68
Miami 74, Providence 64
Mississippi College 82, Christian Brothers 71
NC State 74, Elon 63
Newberry 87, Clayton St. 81, OT
North Florida 72, SC State 66
Randolph Macon 61, Hampden-Sydney 59
SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69
UNC-Pembroke 75, Columbus St. 72, OT
Union (Tenn.) 73, Delta St. 50
Va. Wesleyan 79, NC Wesleyan 70
Valdosta St. 101, Shorter 62
West Alabama 76, Montevallo 68
William & Mary 76, Army 67
William Peace 88, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83
Ball St. 86, Indiana-South Bend 72
Bethel (Minn. ) 77, Wis.-Superior 76
Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60
Capital 79, Olivet 72
Carnegie Mellon 87, Denison 87, 2OT
Carthage 82, Marian 74
Cent. Missouri 75, Midamerica Nazarene Pioneers 51
Colby 73, Chicago 61
Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51
DePauw 79, Webster 61
Defiance 88, Adrian 79
Elmhurst 88, Buena Vista 60
Finlandia 94, Martin Luther 91
Grinnell 90, Lake Forest 82
Gustavus Adolphus 74, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71
IUPUI 59, Franklin 45
Indiana (Pa.) 74, Walsh 60
Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59
Lewis 69, Cedarville 65
Lincoln (Mo.) 128, Calvary 36
Macalester 72, Augsburg 53
Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67
Milwaukee Engineering 49, Luther 48
Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51
Notre Dame (Ohio) 91, Wheeling Jesuit 71
Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT
Oberlin 73, Kalamazoo 67
Ohio Wesleyan 73, Albion 67
Principia 77, Loras 76
Ripon 80, Coe 64
Saginaw Valley St. 78, Gannon 65
St. Olaf 73, St. John’s (Minn.) 62
St. Scholastica 77, Concordia (Moor.) 67
Truman St. 64, SW Minnesota 63
Wayne St. (Neb.) 77, Neb.-Kearney 67
Wilmington (Ohio) 82, Kenyon 74
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 75, Edgewood 71
Ark.-Fort Smith 56, Henderson St. 52
Cameron 74, Rogers St. 71
East Central 81, Dallas Christian 52
Harding 106, Champion Christian 72
S. Nazarene 66, Lubbock Christian 57
SMU 55, Evansville 47
St Edwards 90, St. Francis (Ill.) 58
St. Mary’s (Texas) 103, Huston 59
Texas-Dallas 83, Hardin-Simmons 75
W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT
Cal State-LA 57, Cent. Washington 51
Hawaii 79, Hawaii Pacific 55
Lewis & Clark 121, Portland Bible 47
San Francisco St. 81, Regis 75
San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69
Sioux Falls 69, Chadron St. 68
Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71
W. New Mexico 70, Park University Gilbert Buccaneers 57
___
