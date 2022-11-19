Trending:
Saturday, Nov. 19

EAST

Allegheny 80, Franciscan 56

Alvernia 67, Wilkes 56

American 58, NJIT 53

Bloomfield 76, Dist. of Columbia 69

Brandeis 85, Lasell 66

Bridgewater (Mass.) 89, Johnson & Wales (RI) 84

Bryn Athyn 86, Rutgers-Camden 68

Cabrini 56, Brooklyn College 55

Catholic 73, Gallaudet 47

Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85

Charleston (WV) 82, Concord 77

Chestnut Hill 79, Millersville 74

City College (NY) 75, Mount St. Vincent 63

Clark 83, York College (NY) 74

Clarkson 77, Potsdam 68

Connecticut College 68, Roger Williams 62

Dean 76, Fitchburg St. 64

Delaware Valley 93, Goucher 76

Drew 73, Baruch 58

Eastern 62, Haverford 40

Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

Frostburg St. 60, WV Wesleyan 59

Geneva 66, Grove City 44

Georgian Court 76, Kutztown 70

Gettysburg 60, E. Mennonite 56

Goldey-Beacom 84, Bloomsburg 75

Guilford 75, Emory 61

Hartford 98, Houghton 32

Hobart 95, Skidmore 67

Howard 63, Buffalo 59

Johns Hopkins 69, Lycoming 63

Juniata 67, Penn State-Erie 65

Kean 72, Rosemont 60

Kings (Pa.) 84, Elizabethtown 79

La Roche 77, Muskingum 58

Lafayette 55, CCSU 50

Le Moyne 63, Pace 59

Lock Haven 82, Wilmington (DC) 74

MIT 97, Mass.-Dartmouth 91

Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53

Merchant Marine 80, Rutgers-Newark 79

NJ City 77, Misericordia 74

NYU 103, Moravian 61

New England 95, Maine Maritime 93, 2OT

New Haven 82, Adelphi 64

Niagara 66, Stetson 62

Penn St.-Harrisburg 75, Bridgewater (Va.) 63

Plattsburgh 88, SUNY-Cobleskill 86, OT

Plymouth St. 75, Wentworth 72

Post (Conn.) 84, American International 58

Queens (NY) 75, Holy Family 61

Ramapo 78, Purchast 67

Rhode Island Coll. 64, Regis College 58

Rowan 80, Wesleyan (Conn.) 55

S. Maine 72, Maine-Presque Isle 70

S. New Hampshire 58, S. Connecticut 57

Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60

Sage 70, SUNY-IT 69

Saint Elizabeth 61, Sarah Lawrence 59, OT

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 91, Husson 74

Scranton 82, Stevens Tech 61

St. Anselm 78, Bentley 73

St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68

St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter’s 58

St. Lawrence 68, SUNY-Canton 52

Stevenson 91, Marywood 87, 2OT

Suffolk 63, Eastern Nazarene 55

Swarthmore 63, DeSales 60

Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48

Tufts 82, Babson 73

Ursinus 90, Widener 86, OT

Virginia-Wise 84, The Apprentice School 60

W. Virginia St. 114, Glenville St. 90

Washington & Jefferson 101, Thiel 94, OT

Waynesburg 76, Bethany (WV) 61

West Liberty 110, Alderson-Broaddus 84

Western Connecticut Wolves 95, Elms 63

Westfield St. 81, New England Coll. 72

Westminster (Pa.) 68, St. Vincent 62

Wheaton 85, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 57

Williams 95, SUNY-Delhi 68

Wilson College 62, McDaniel 48

Worcester St. 87, Gordon 85

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 81, Belmont Abbey 78

Averett 62, S. Virginia 60

Barton 69, St. Augustines 64

Benedict 102, Bluefield 90

Berry 105, Warren Wilson 63

Carson-Newman 109, Southern Wesleyan 58

Catawba 82, North Greenville 66

Chattanooga 108, Covenant 55

Claflin 109, Morris 59

Converse 85, Allen 62

Eckerd 85, Lynn 73

Elizabeth City St. 65, Chowan 61

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 88, Rollins 82

Fairmont St. 93, Davis & Elkins 81

Flagler 77, Spring Hill 72

Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64

Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53

Kentucky Wesleyan 104, East-West 65

Lander 87, Wingate 76

Lenoir-Rhyne 74, Malone 73

Lincoln Memorial 87, North Georgia 86

Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60

Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83

Mercer 77, Winthrop 68

Miami 74, Providence 64

Mississippi College 82, Christian Brothers 71

NC State 74, Elon 63

Newberry 87, Clayton St. 81, OT

North Florida 72, SC State 66

Randolph Macon 61, Hampden-Sydney 59

SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69

UNC-Pembroke 75, Columbus St. 72, OT

Union (Tenn.) 73, Delta St. 50

Va. Wesleyan 79, NC Wesleyan 70

Valdosta St. 101, Shorter 62

West Alabama 76, Montevallo 68

William & Mary 76, Army 67

William Peace 88, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Indiana-South Bend 72

Bethel (Minn. ) 77, Wis.-Superior 76

Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60

Capital 79, Olivet 72

Carnegie Mellon 87, Denison 87, 2OT

Carthage 82, Marian 74

Cent. Missouri 75, Midamerica Nazarene Pioneers 51

Colby 73, Chicago 61

Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51

DePauw 79, Webster 61

Defiance 88, Adrian 79

Elmhurst 88, Buena Vista 60

Finlandia 94, Martin Luther 91

Grinnell 90, Lake Forest 82

Gustavus Adolphus 74, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71

IUPUI 59, Franklin 45

Indiana (Pa.) 74, Walsh 60

Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59

Lewis 69, Cedarville 65

Lincoln (Mo.) 128, Calvary 36

Macalester 72, Augsburg 53

Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67

Milwaukee Engineering 49, Luther 48

Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51

Notre Dame (Ohio) 91, Wheeling Jesuit 71

Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT

Oberlin 73, Kalamazoo 67

Ohio Wesleyan 73, Albion 67

Principia 77, Loras 76

Ripon 80, Coe 64

Saginaw Valley St. 78, Gannon 65

St. Olaf 73, St. John’s (Minn.) 62

St. Scholastica 77, Concordia (Moor.) 67

Truman St. 64, SW Minnesota 63

Wayne St. (Neb.) 77, Neb.-Kearney 67

Wilmington (Ohio) 82, Kenyon 74

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 75, Edgewood 71

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 56, Henderson St. 52

Cameron 74, Rogers St. 71

East Central 81, Dallas Christian 52

Harding 106, Champion Christian 72

S. Nazarene 66, Lubbock Christian 57

SMU 55, Evansville 47

St Edwards 90, St. Francis (Ill.) 58

St. Mary’s (Texas) 103, Huston 59

Texas-Dallas 83, Hardin-Simmons 75

W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

FAR WEST

Cal State-LA 57, Cent. Washington 51

Hawaii 79, Hawaii Pacific 55

Lewis & Clark 121, Portland Bible 47

San Francisco St. 81, Regis 75

San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69

Sioux Falls 69, Chadron St. 68

Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71

W. New Mexico 70, Park University Gilbert Buccaneers 57

