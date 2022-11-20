Trending:
The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 4:01 pm
Sunday, Nov. 20

EAST

Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57

Columbia 96, SUNY Maritime 44

Dean 96, Medgar Evers 70

Georgetown 69, La Salle 62

Harvard 69, Siena 59

Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67

Radford 90, Army 75

Rivier 78, Lesley 57

UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Yale 112, John Jay 55

SOUTH

Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61

Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61

Furman 79, South Carolina 60

Jacksonville 91, Voorhees 61

Maryland 88, Miami 70

North Carolina 80, James Madison 64

Oglethorpe 102, Warren Wilson 80

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56

Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61

UMass 60, Charlotte 54

W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88

MIDWEST

Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57

Hillsdale 74, N. Michigan 53

Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71

N. Dakota St. 76, Crown (Minn.) 55

SOUTHWEST

Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60

___

