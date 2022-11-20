Sunday, Nov. 20
EAST
Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57
Columbia 96, SUNY Maritime 44
Dean 96, Medgar Evers 70
Georgetown 69, La Salle 62
Harvard 69, Siena 59
Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67
Radford 90, Army 75
Rivier 78, Lesley 57
UMBC 78, CCSU 76
Yale 112, John Jay 55
SOUTH
Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61
Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61
Furman 79, South Carolina 60
Jacksonville 91, Voorhees 61
Maryland 88, Miami 70
North Carolina 80, James Madison 64
Oglethorpe 102, Warren Wilson 80
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56
Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61
UMass 60, Charlotte 54
W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88
MIDWEST
Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57
Hillsdale 74, N. Michigan 53
Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71
N. Dakota St. 76, Crown (Minn.) 55
SOUTHWEST
Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60
