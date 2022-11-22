Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66
UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49
___
