Collins, Saint Louis hold off Memphis from the line, 90-84

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 12:59 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins’ 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday.

Collins scored the Billikins final field goal when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, then hit eight straight free throws to help hold off the Tigers. Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Javon Pickett finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

DeAndre Williams led the Tigers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Kendric Davis added 18 points and four assists for Memphis. In addition, Keonte Kennedy finished with 10 points.

Saint Louis (3-0) went into the half leading Memphis 47-43. Jimerson scored 12 points in the half. Collins’ 15-point second half helped Saint Louis finish off the six-point victory.

NEXT UP

Saint Louis plays Saturday against Maryland, while Memphis hosts VCU on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

