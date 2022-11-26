Colorado State defeats Mississippi Valley State 88-45

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night. Tonje had seven rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Taviontae Jackson scored 16 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Rivera was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free... READ MORE

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night.

Tonje had seven rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Taviontae Jackson scored 16 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Rivera was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Terry Collins led the way for the Delta Devils (1-7) with 19 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

