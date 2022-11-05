Columbia gets past Harvard on 2-point conversion, 21-20

On Air: Federal News Network program
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Columbia blocked back-to-back field goal attempts and scored the go-ahead two-point conversion and the Lions beat Harvard 21-20 on Saturday.

Harvard turned the ball over on downs at the Lions’ 32 and, after holding Columbia (4-4, 1-5 Ivy League) to a three-and-out, drove 55 yards to the Columbia 25 with 1:17 left before Jonah Lipel missed a 42-yard field goal attempt and a chance to take the lead.

Bell completed 16 of 30 passes for 190 yards for Columbia but was picked off three times. Bryson Canty had five catches for 92 yards.

