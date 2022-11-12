On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Conley runs for career-high 215, Utah Tech tops Tarleton

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Quali Conley rushed for a career-high 215 yards and Darius Nash had a game-turning interception to spark Utah Tech’s 34-28 victory over Tarleton on Saturday.

With Tarleton leading 14-10 and driving deep into Utah Tech territory Nash leaped high to make the interception and headed upfield, picking up a sideline block near midfield on his way to a 95-yard return for a touchdown. The touchdown started a run of 24 consecutive points that gave Utah Tech (4-6, 2-3 WAC) a 34-14 lead. The run included a 30-yard touchdown blast by Conley.

Tarleton (5-5, 1-4) finally answered with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, first on a 50-yard pass from Beau Allen to Darius Cooper and secondly on a 2-yard run by Ontario Douglas. Utah Tech recovered an onside kick after the second touchdown and ran the final minute-plus off the clock.

Utah Tech’s Victor Gabalis was 22-of-36 passing for 372 yards with touchdowns of 16 and 19 yards to Joey Hobert who finished with 10 receptions for 140 yards.

Allen completed 28 of 48 passes for 397 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked six times. Cooper had 10 receptions for 173 yards.

