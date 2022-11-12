On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M's 55-24 victory

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 6:07 pm
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday.

Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.

Three of Connley’s touchdowns came in the second quarter — including his longest scoring throw of the game, 45 yards to Jailon Howard — as the Panthers took a 28-17 lead at halftime. Two more Connley touchdown passes made it 41-17 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Chris Herron had a passing and receiving touchdown for the Panthers.

Skyler Perry threw for 171 yards and a score for the Golden Lions (2-8, 0-7).

