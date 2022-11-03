Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games,... READ MORE

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games, and Kirby Dach also scored for the Canadiens. Cole Caulfield had two assists and Sam Montembeault finished with 33 saves.

In the extra period, Connor beat Montembeault with a low shot for his first goal on a goalie this season. He had an empty-netter in Winnipeg’s season opener.

Montembeault faced a 3-on-1 early in the third period, but turned aside Alex Jonsson-Fjallby’s shot to keep it tied 2-2.

Dach gave Montreal a 2-1 lead when he put a rebound Suzuki’s shot into the net at 4:54 of the second period.

Wheeler tied it again just 41 seconds later with the 299th goal of his career. The Canadiens challenged for goalie interference but the goal was upheld after a review. Dubois had shot the puck at Montembeault and it went under him and along the goal line. Wheeler was in front of the net and banged it in with his stretched-out stick.

Suzuki got the Canadiens on the scoreboard first with his sixth of the season at 6:43 of the first period.

DuBois tied it with a power-play goal with 3 1/2 minutes left.

SEASON DEBUTS

Canadiens D Joel Edmundson played his first game after missing the first 10 with a lower back injury. … Jets C Dominic Toninato also made his season debut, filling a roster spot for the injured Morgan Barron (wrist surgery).

UP NEXT:

Canadiens: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Chicago on Saturday.

