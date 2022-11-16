Trending:
Cook nets 23 in Tulane’s 99-79 win over Charleston Southern

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 9:32 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook had 23 points in Tulane’s 99-79 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Cook was 9 of 12 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Green Wave (3-0). Collin Holloway added 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kevin Cross recorded 17 points and went 8...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook had 23 points in Tulane’s 99-79 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Cook was 9 of 12 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Green Wave (3-0). Collin Holloway added 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kevin Cross recorded 17 points and went 8 of 11 from the field.

The Buccaneers (1-2) were led in scoring by Claudell Harris Jr., who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Taje’ Kelly added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern. Tahlik Chavez also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories