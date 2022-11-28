Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cooley scores 13, Marist defeats Columbia 52-39

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Javon Cooley had 13 points in Marist’s 52-39 victory over Columbia on Monday night.

Cooley added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (3-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Patrick Gardner shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (2-7) were led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Columbia also...

READ MORE

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Javon Cooley had 13 points in Marist’s 52-39 victory over Columbia on Monday night.

Cooley added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (3-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Patrick Gardner shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (2-7) were led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Columbia also got seven points and six rebounds from Zavian McLean. Avery Brown also had seven points and three steals.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|5 EC-Council Network Defender Training - ...
12|5 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
12|5 Government Contract Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories