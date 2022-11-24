Corbett scores 30 as Denver takes down Citadel 74-71

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyree Corbett’s 30 points led Denver over Citadel 74-71 on Thursday night. Corbett added 12 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-1). Tevin Smith was 3 of 10 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Touko Tainamo recorded nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Austin Ash led the Bulldogs (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15... READ MORE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyree Corbett’s 30 points led Denver over Citadel 74-71 on Thursday night.

Corbett added 12 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-1). Tevin Smith was 3 of 10 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Touko Tainamo recorded nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Austin Ash led the Bulldogs (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elijah Morgan added 15 points and two steals and Stephen Clark had 14 points.

