Corbett scores 30 as Denver takes down Citadel 74-71

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 8:57 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyree Corbett’s 30 points led Denver over Citadel 74-71 on Thursday night.

Corbett added 12 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-1). Tevin Smith was 3 of 10 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Touko Tainamo recorded nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Austin Ash led the Bulldogs (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elijah Morgan added 15 points and two steals and Stephen Clark had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories