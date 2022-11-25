On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cornell beats Monmouth 81-63

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday.

Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks (0-6) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 17 points and four steals....

READ MORE

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday.

Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks (0-6) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 17 points and four steals. Klemen Vuga added 15 points and three steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had 15 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Hawks.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories