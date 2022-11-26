Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Craig’s double-double helps Mercer holds off Fairfield 60-58

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer’s 60-58 win against Fairfield on Saturday night.

Shawn Walker scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, for the Bears (4-3). Luis Hurtado scored nine.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (1-5) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Leach scored eight. Caleb Fields had seven points and five assists.

___

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer’s 60-58 win against Fairfield on Saturday night.

Shawn Walker scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, for the Bears (4-3). Luis Hurtado scored nine.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (1-5) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Leach scored eight. Caleb Fields had seven points and five assists.

___

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News