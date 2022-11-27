Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dartmouth takes down UTSA 78-77 in OT

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 11:39 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 21 points in Dartmouth’s 78-77 overtime victory against UTSA on Sunday night at the San Antonio Shootout.

Cornish added nine rebounds for the Big Green (2-4). Demilade Adelekun added 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish...

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 21 points in Dartmouth’s 78-77 overtime victory against UTSA on Sunday night at the San Antonio Shootout.

Cornish added nine rebounds for the Big Green (2-4). Demilade Adelekun added 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Roadrunners (4-3) were led by Jacob Germany, who posted 27 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 13 points and seven rebounds from DJ Richards. Eric Czumbel also had 13 points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News