Davis’ 15 lead Texas State past Mid-America Christian 71-53

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:58 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Davis’ 15 points helped Texas State defeat Mid-America Christian 71-53 on Thursday night.

Davis was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (1-1).

Mason Harrell added 13 points while going 5 of 16 (1 for 8 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Dylan Dawson shot 3 for 10 (3 for 9 from...

Mason Harrell added 13 points while going 5 of 16 (1 for 8 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Dylan Dawson shot 3 for 10 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

DaRaun Clark led the way for the Evangels with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Seth Hurd added 10 points and two blocks for Mid-America Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

