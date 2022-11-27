Trending:
Davis scores 25, leads UC Irvine past New Mexico State 85-68

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 12:37 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — DJ Davis scored 25 points as UC Irvine beat New Mexico State 85-68 in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday.

Davis was 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Anteaters (6-1). Dawson Baker hit three 3-pointers and scored 19. Justin Hohn added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Aggies (2-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy with 20. DaJuan Gordon added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Xavier Pinson scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

