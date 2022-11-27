Trending:
Dean Florida International past Eastern Washington, 90-79

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 8:47 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Arturo Dean’s 17 points helped Florida International defeat Eastern Washington 90-79 on Sunday night.

Dean added three steals for the Panthers (4-2). Denver Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. John Williams Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Angelo Allegri added 15 points and six rebounds for Eastern Washington. In addition, Tyreese Davis finished with 14 points, six assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

