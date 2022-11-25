On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Delaware defeats Colgate 72-68

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:37 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 24 points as Delaware beat Colgate 72-68 on Friday.

Davis shot 10 for 18 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. L.J. Owens recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

The Raiders (4-3) were led in scoring by Tucker Richardson, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 14 points and six rebounds and Jeff Woodward also had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

