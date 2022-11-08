Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Deloney scores 32, Vermont topples Brown 80-65 in opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:11 am
< a min read
      

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 32 points led Vermont over Brown 80-65 in a season opener on Monday night.

Deloney added five assists for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Hurley scored 11 points.

The Bears were led in scoring by Kino Lilly Jr., who finished with 18 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Brown. Dan Friday also scored...

READ MORE

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 32 points led Vermont over Brown 80-65 in a season opener on Monday night.

Deloney added five assists for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Hurley scored 11 points.

The Bears were led in scoring by Kino Lilly Jr., who finished with 18 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Brown. Dan Friday also scored 13 points.

On Thursday, Vermont visits Saint Mary’s of California and Brown hosts Colgate.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories