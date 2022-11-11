On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Dennis’ 23 lead Toledo past UAB 93-85

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 11:35 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat UAB 93-85 on Friday night.

Dennis added seven assists for the Rockets (2-0). Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points and added five rebounds. JT Shumate was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Jordan Walker finished with 25 points, four assists and four steals for the Blazers (1-1). Tavin Lovan added 13 points for UAB. KJ Buffen also put up 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

