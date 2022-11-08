Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dennis has 23 in Toledo’s 85-70 win against Valparaiso

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:16 am
< a min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Valparaiso 85-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Setric Millner Jr. scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds, and Ra’Heim Moss finished with 15 points.

The Beacons were led in scoring by Quinton Green, who finished with 20 points. Valparaiso also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Ben Krikke.

NEXT UP

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Valparaiso 85-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Setric Millner Jr. scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds, and Ra’Heim Moss finished with 15 points.

The Beacons were led in scoring by Quinton Green, who finished with 20 points. Valparaiso also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Ben Krikke.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Toledo’s next game is Friday against UAB. Valparaiso hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories