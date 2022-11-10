Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dentlinger’s 19 lead South Dakota St. past Boise State 68-66

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:44 am
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 19 points as South Dakota State beat Boise State 68-66 Wednesday night.

Dentlinger added four steals for the Jackrabbits (1-1). Zeke Mayo was 4-of-12 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 13 points. Alex Arians shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (0-1) were led in scoring by Max...

READ MORE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 19 points as South Dakota State beat Boise State 68-66 Wednesday night.

Dentlinger added four steals for the Jackrabbits (1-1). Zeke Mayo was 4-of-12 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 13 points. Alex Arians shot 2 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (0-1) were led in scoring by Max Rice, who finished with 21 points and five steals. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Boise State. Tyson Degenhart had 12 points and two blocks and Naje Smith also score 12 with five rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

South Dakota State takes on Saint Bonaventure on Tuesday, and Boise State squares off against Washington State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories