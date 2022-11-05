DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Marques DeShields scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and went over 100 yards when Rhode Island ran out the clock to beat Maine 26-22 on Saturday. DeShields, who finished with 110 yards, capped a 75-yard drive. The defense then forced a three-and-out and with DeShields carrying six times, including a fourth-down conversion, the Rams ate up the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of the game. Kasim Hill... READ MORE

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Marques DeShields scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and went over 100 yards when Rhode Island ran out the clock to beat Maine 26-22 on Saturday.

DeShields, who finished with 110 yards, capped a 75-yard drive. The defense then forced a three-and-out and with DeShields carrying six times, including a fourth-down conversion, the Rams ate up the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of the game.

Kasim Hill ran for two touchdowns and passed for one for Rhode Island (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which had lost 14 straight to the Black Bears (2-7, 2-4) and 19 of the last 20.

It was the 100th meeting between the two schools with Maine leading the series 62-35-3.

Maine led 13-7 at halftime as Cody Williams kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Hill, who connected with Ed Lee for a 63-yard touchdown in the first half, had a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter to put Rhode Island up 20-19. Williams connected from 39 yards to put the Black Bears on top 22-20 with 9:33 to play.

Lee had eight catches for 190 yards.

Joe Fagnano threw a touchdown pass for Maine and Elijah Barnwell ran for 98 yards and a score.

