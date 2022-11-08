On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 11:37 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.

The Titans finished 13 of 36 (36%) from long range.

Brandon Michrina scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Rochester.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

