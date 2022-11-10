Diamond Johnson powers No. 10 NC State past Elon 89-55

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 18 points and No. 10 North Carolina State topped in-state rival Elon 89-55 on Thursday night. Johnson shot 7 for 11 and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes for the Wolfpack (2-0). Camille Hobby added 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Madison Hayes had 11 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10. Elon (0-2) was led by Evonna McGill, who scored 12 points. Kamryn Dotty added... READ MORE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 18 points and No. 10 North Carolina State topped in-state rival Elon 89-55 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 7 for 11 and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes for the Wolfpack (2-0). Camille Hobby added 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Madison Hayes had 11 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10.

Elon (0-2) was led by Evonna McGill, who scored 12 points. Kamryn Dotty added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

The Wolfpack led by seven points early in the second quarter before going on a 17-4 run. South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers largely powered N.C. State in the outburst, contributing six points and two steals.

N.C. State took a 20-point advantage into halftime. That lead grew to as many as 36 points in the second half.

Elon has just two players on its roster taller than 6-foot-1, while N.C. State has five. The Wolfpack used their size advantage to outscore the Phoenix 48-24 in the paint and win the rebounding battle 41-25.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Before she transferred to the Wolfpack last year, Johnson started as a freshman for Rutgers and put up impressive numbers — shooting better than 50% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. Last season, she won the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year award as an off-the-bench player for Wes Moore’s side that went to the Elite Eight. Johnson showed she’s ready to lead a team with lofty goals.

Elon: Head coach Charlotte Smith has eight freshmen on her roster this year and started three of them. The Phoenix’s lack of experience showed against the Wolfpack’s veteran-laden group – which features seven upperclassmen and no freshmen – as Elon had up 23 turnovers. This young group will have to value possessions better if they aim to be competitive in the Colonial Athletic Association this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Mount St. Mary’s visits the on Sunday.

Elon: The Phoenix host High Point on Sunday in their home-opener.

