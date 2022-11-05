On Air: Motley Fool Money
DiLiello's 3 TDs lead Austin Peay over North Alabama 38-35

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw three touchdown passes and Austin Peay held off North Alabama 38-35 on Saturday night.

DiLiello’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Stewart on the second play of the third quarter capped the Governors’ run of 31 unanswered points. But North Alabama answered with ShunDerrick Powell’s 32-yard touchdown run and a 23-yarder from Noah Walters to pull to 31-28 with 9:27 remaining.

DiLiello’s 13-yard TD pass to Drae McCray pushed the Governors’ lead back to 10 points with 6:25 remaining. Walters threw a 32-yard pass to Demarcus Lacey with 16 seconds to play for North Alabama.

DiLiello was 20-of-32 passing for 326 yards. McCray made six catches for 110 yards. Stewart and James Burns combined for 170 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-2 ASUN).

Powell had 207 yards rushing on 23 carries and a pair of touchdowns for the Lions (1-8, 0-5). Walters finished with two touchdown passes and one on the ground.

