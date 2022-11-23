Trending:
Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:37 am
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime on Tuesday.

Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10.

The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points. Jon Brantley added 13 points for Lafayette. CJ Fulton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories