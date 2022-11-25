Trending:
Dishman’s 19 lead Middle Tennessee over Hofstra 64-54

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 10:17 pm
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — DeAndre Dishman’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Hofstra 64-54 on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Dishman finished 9 of 17 from the floor for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Elias King added 14 points while going 4 for 6 from distance, and he had 10 rebounds.

The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two...

The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar'e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

