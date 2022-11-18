Trending:
Domask scores 18, Southern Illinois downs Tennessee St 57-44

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:07 am
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 57-44 win against Tennessee State on Thursday.

Domask had 10 rebounds for the Salukis (3-1).

Jr. Clay led the Tigers (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 10 points for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

