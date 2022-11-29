Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dominguez scores 15 off the bench, UMass beats South Florida

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dyondre Dominguez helped lead UMass over South Florida on Tuesday night with 15 points off of the bench in a 73-67 victory.

Dominguez had five rebounds for the Minutemen (5-1). RJ Luis added 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and they also had six rebounds. T.J. Weeks recorded 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3...

READ MORE

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dyondre Dominguez helped lead UMass over South Florida on Tuesday night with 15 points off of the bench in a 73-67 victory.

Dominguez had five rebounds for the Minutemen (5-1). RJ Luis added 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and they also had six rebounds. T.J. Weeks recorded 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Tyler Harris finished with 15 points and three steals for the Bulls (2-6). Russel Tchewa added 13 points and eight rebounds for South Florida. In addition, Selton Miguel had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories