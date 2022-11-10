Trending:
Drake wins 80-48 over IUPUI

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:12 am
DES MOINES, lowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points as Drake beat IUPUI 80-48 on Wednesday.

DeVries also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Conor Enright recorded 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Daylan Hamilton finished with 12 points for the Jaguars (0-2). IUPUI also got nine points from Vincent Brady...

Daylan Hamilton finished with 12 points for the Jaguars (0-2). IUPUI also got nine points from Vincent Brady II. Jlynn Counter had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

