On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Drexel takes down Arcadia 85-45

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lamar Oden Jr.’s 13 points helped Drexel defeat Arcadia 85-45 on Friday night.

Oden had 10 rebounds for the Dragons (2-1). Kobe Magee scored 12 points while shooting 6 for 10 and added five rebounds. Coletrane Washington recorded 11 points.

Jalen Watkins finished with 14 points for the Knights. Arcadia also got 13 points and six rebounds from Justin Money. Sean Rafferty had five points.

Drexel visits UT Arlington in its next...

READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lamar Oden Jr.’s 13 points helped Drexel defeat Arcadia 85-45 on Friday night.

Oden had 10 rebounds for the Dragons (2-1). Kobe Magee scored 12 points while shooting 6 for 10 and added five rebounds. Coletrane Washington recorded 11 points.

Jalen Watkins finished with 14 points for the Knights. Arcadia also got 13 points and six rebounds from Justin Money. Sean Rafferty had five points.

Drexel visits UT Arlington in its next game on Monday.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News