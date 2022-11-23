Trending:
Drumgoole has 20 in Albany’s 68-65 win against Presbyterian

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:32 am
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points as Albany (NY) beat Presbyterian 68-65 on Tuesday.

Drumgoole had eight rebounds for the Great Danes (3-4). Ny’Mire Little scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor.

Winston Hill finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (1-5). Terrell Ard Jr. added 14 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Marquis Barnett had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

