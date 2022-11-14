Trending:
Drumgoole lead Albany to 87-75 victory over Union

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 10:11 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 26 points helped Albany defeat NAICU-member Union 87-75 on Monday night.

Drumgoole also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Great Danes (2-2). Jonathan Beagle added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and they also had 13 rebounds. Aaron Reddish recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond...

Drumgoole also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Great Danes (2-2). Jonathan Beagle added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and they also had 13 rebounds. Aaron Reddish recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Dutchmen were led by Mike Manley, who posted 28 points and four assists. Brian Noone added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Union. In addition, Edward Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds.

Albany visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
